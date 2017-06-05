Bill Maher became one of the hottest trending topics on social media this past weekend after he casually dropped a racial slur during a live taping.

VIDEO: Bill Mayher Says He’s a House “Ni**er”

“Work in the fields?” Maher said. “Senator, I am a house ni**er.”

On Friday night’s episode of HBO’s ‘Real Time’, host Bill Maher responded to guest Sen. Ben Sasse’s request of “Would you like to come work in the field with us?” with the N-word.

Sasse appeared on the show to promote his new book, The Vanishing American Adult.

As the audience hesitently applauded his reply, Maher stated it was a joke, but social media users were quick to jump on the HBO host’s comment and some demanded that HBO terminate him for the joke.

Meanwhile, Maher issued an apology in the following statement released on Saturday:

Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.

HBO also issued its own statement saying, “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

What are your thoughts on Bill Maher’s “N-Word” controversy?