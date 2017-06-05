Keshia Knight Pulliam Arrives to Court With Bill Cosby… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Former Cosby Kid, Keshia Knight-Pulliam put her own messy court battle aside to support her tv dad, Bill Cosby this morning (June 5, 2017).

As Cosby arrived for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Keshia walked in with him arm-in-arm.

Details + photos/video of their arrival below…

Actor Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania to face charges that he drugged and assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham home in 2004.

Cosby arrived at court arm-in-arm with Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on “The Cosby Show.”

The 79-year-old faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He has denied the accusations since 2005, when Constand first went to the police.

The district attorney at the time of the alleged assault declined to press charges, and in 2006 Cosby settled a civil suit with Constand that remained sealed for almost a decade.

Though more than 50 women have leveled allegations against the former “Cosby Show” and “I Spy” star, the trial will focus on the testimony of Constand and only one other accuser, who has been identified only as Jane Doe. Cosby’s attorney, Martin D. Singer, has repeatedly denied the accusation against his client, at one point in 2014 decrying what he called “unsubstantiated, fantastical stories,” which were becoming “increasingly ridiculous.”

Cosby has said he does not plan to testify. His deposition from the civil suit will stand as his explanation of what happened — which means the trial likely will hinge on a classic case of “he said, she said.”

If convicted he faces 30 years in prison.