Baby Bump Watch: Halle Berry’s Reps Deny She’s Pregnant With 3rd Child… (PHOTOS)

The 50-year-old actress attended the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 4) and posed for several shots on the red carpet cradling her stomach protectively, prompting speculation that the newly divorced beauty could have a third child on the way.
Photos below…
Berry married third husband, Olivier Martinez and had her son Maceo, 3, in 2013. She and Olivier got divorced in December 2016 and theres no word on a new relationship.
For the record, Berry has not confirmed news of the pregnancy but if these red carpet photos are any indication, she’s a proud expectant mom at the age of 50!
UPDATE: Despite the photos, PageSix reports that representatives for Berry say that she is NOT pregnant. Berry’s rep released a statement about an hour ago saying, “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.”
Meanwhile… Halle seems to insinuate in her latest IG post that it’s a burger belly…
I guess our eyes are deceiving us.