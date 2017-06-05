Baby Bump Watch: Halle Berry’s Reps Deny She’s Pregnant With 3rd Child… (PHOTOS)

Halle Berry ‘s recent red carpet photos have sparked pregnancy rumors as it appears she’s sporting a baby bump.

The 50-year-old actress attended the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday night (June 4) and posed for several shots on the red carpet cradling her stomach protectively, prompting speculation that the newly divorced beauty could have a third child on the way.

Photos below…

Berry rocked a shimmering, silver sequined dress with a thin strip of sheer black paneling at the neck, and stretching from her knee to ankle, beyond where the sparkling sequins stopped. She accessorized the lovely dress with a stylish silver coat paired with strappy silver heels.

Halle is mother to two beautiful children. She had her first child, a daughter named Nahla, 9, with French Canadian model Gabriel Aubry in March 2008. The couple split in 2010 and were involved in a very public custody battle for two years.

Berry married third husband, Olivier Martinez and had her son Maceo, 3, in 2013. She and Olivier got divorced in December 2016 and theres no word on a new relationship.

For the record, Berry has not confirmed news of the pregnancy but if these red carpet photos are any indication, she’s a proud expectant mom at the age of 50!

UPDATE: Despite the photos, PageSix reports that representatives for Berry say that she is NOT pregnant. Berry’s rep released a statement about an hour ago saying, “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.”

Meanwhile… Halle seems to insinuate in her latest IG post that it’s a burger belly…

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

I guess our eyes are deceiving us.

What do you think about Halle Berry’s red carpet pics?

Is she sporting a baby bump? or a burger belly?