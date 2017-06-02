Big, who appears in the Brian Barber directed video rocking a crown and sitting on a gold throne, appears like the king he is as he delivers lines like, “The South got somethin’ to say, and all y’all ni**as can’t get y’all ball back…”

The track features Killer Mike and Jeezy, who each appear in the video which pays homage to Quentin Tarantino’s box office hit film, “Kill Bill” by infusing geisha’s, samurai swords, a lion and Asian gangstas, all with a hip-hop twist.

Check out the official video below…

Big Boi’s 3rd studio album, Boomiverse, drops June 16 via Epic Records.

What do you think of the official video for “Kill Jill”?