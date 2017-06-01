Baby Mama Drama! Keshia Knight Pulliam Wants Court To Take Child Support From Ed Hartwell’s NFL Pension…

Another day, another development in the ongoing divorce/child support battle between Keshia Knight-Pulliam and Ed Hartwell.

[FLASHBACK: Keshia Knight Pulliam Fears For Daughter’s Safety Around Ed Hartwell…]

This week, the former child star is reportedly upset about Hartwell’s late child support payments and now she wants the court to take the funds STRAIGHT from her estranged husband’s NFL pension.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Keshia has filed new court docs in her pending divorce from ex-NFL player Ed Hartwell, and asks that all of his future child support payments come directly from his NFL retirement or disability money.

Knight-Pulliam claims that her estranged husband has been late with her check a whole lot lately, and that he hasn’t paid anything for May.

On a related note, Keshia also claims that she’s been unable travel outside of the country for work because Hartwell won’t sign consent forms allowing her to travel with their 5 month-old daughter.

Once again… Keshia is demanding that the judge lock up her baby daddy until he’s all caught up on child support.

Sometimes you just have to say "F@#k it!!! 😂😂😂 #Mood #ThisJustMadeMyDay #HappyHumpDay A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on May 31, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

What are your thoughts about this ongoing battle?

PHOTOS: Instagram