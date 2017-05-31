It seems like comedian Kathy Griffin made a huge mistake when she chose to pose with the fake bloodied head of President Donald Trump.

The photo was shot by Tyler Shields, whose biography notes that he is “recognized as ‘Hollywood’s favorite photographer,’” having evolved from the “‘bad boy of photography,’ with his controversial bloodstained photographic series featuring Lindsay Lohan.”

Griffin, a veteran stand-up comedian and actress who has won two Emmys for her reality show “My Life on the D List,” had shared the image Tuesday in a since-deleted tweet.

“I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever,’” she wrote.

In a second tweet, Griffin added: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

She has since issued an apology after receiving backlash about the image, stating “I am Sorry. I went too Far.”

But the apology seems to have come too late after several sponsors and even CNN have detached themselves from any connection to Griffin.

Griffin, who co-hosted the CNN New Year’s even program for many years alongside Anderson Cooper, has now been dropped from the gig.

And speaking of CNN, Anderson Cooper also had something to say about the situation:

This entire situation is proof of how one dumb decision can drastically change your life!