Rich Homie Quan and several members of his crew were arrested this past weekend as they were headed to a performance in Jefferson, Georgia.

RHQ and his crew were stopped at a police checkpoint Saturday night en route to Club Liquids in Wadley, GA, and he and 5 guys were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs.

The popular rapper won’t be facing weapons charges for the arrest, but he’s still gotta deal with a felony drug possession charge for the weed he was carrying.

According to the arrest report obtained by TMZ, the Atlanta rapper was booked for felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Law enforcement sources tell us the drug he had was weed. It’s unclear how much weed he had … in Georgia the amount doesn’t determine whether you get hit with a felony. RHQ is being held in jail until Friday’s bond hearing

Rich Homie Quan faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

