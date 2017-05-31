First Look! #RHOA Kandi Burruss Portrays Drug Addicted Mom in ‘Never Heard’ Movie… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is almost unrecognizable in her new movie role!

The entrepreneurial ‘housewife’ ditched the glam squad for her new role in an upcoming movie called “Never Heard,” where she’ll be portraying ‘a drug addicted mother” named Tara.

The film follows a man as he struggles to avoid his father’s past mistakes and make things right in the present with his estranged son.

More details + a sneak peek clip of the new project below…

In the clip above, Kandi appears in an intense scene with DiJon Talton, who plays her son in the film.

Kandi also has several popular co-stars. David Banner, Karrueche, Diezel Braxton, Romeo Miller, and Master P. are all a part of the flim, which is slated to be released later this year.

According to BravoTV, the film also includes several veteran actors you may be familiar with like Dorian Wilson, Brian J. White, Jackie Long, Jamal Woolard and more!

Or are you team Tony?! #NEVERHEARDMOVIE #Teamtony A post shared by Never Heard (@neverheardmovie) on May 10, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Are you team Diggy?! #NEVERHEARDMOVIE #Teamdiggy A post shared by Never Heard (@neverheardmovie) on May 10, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Just FYI, ‘Never Heard’ isn’t Kandi’s first acting gig. She previously appeared in the movie ‘Make It Rain’ and had guest spots on the TV series ‘Are We There Yet?’ and ‘Saints & Sinners’.

“Never Heard” is scheduled for release later this year.

What do you think about Kandi’s new movie role?