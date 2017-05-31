First Look! #RHOA Kandi Burruss Portrays Drug Addicted Mom in ‘Never Heard’ Movie… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

The entrepreneurial ‘housewife’ ditched the glam squad for her new role in an upcoming movie called “Never Heard,” where she’ll be portraying ‘a drug addicted mother” named Tara.
The film follows a man as he struggles to avoid his father’s past mistakes and make things right in the present with his estranged son.
More details + a sneak peek clip of the new project below…
VIDEO: Kandi Burruss in “Never Heard” Movie (Sneak Peek)
Kandi also has several popular co-stars. David Banner, Karrueche, Diezel Braxton, Romeo Miller, and Master P. are all a part of the flim, which is slated to be released later this year.
According to BravoTV, the film also includes several veteran actors you may be familiar with like Dorian Wilson, Brian J. White, Jackie Long, Jamal Woolard and more!
#setpic #rehersals @masterp (JASON) & @davidbannerlikespictures (ARON) go head to head in this heavy scene from #neverheardmovie @dorienwilson_ (MONTY) keeps the peace. A must see #comingsoon #sonypictures #webberfilms #movies #indiefilm #urbanfilm #masterp #davidbanner #dorienwilson #hiphop #growinguphiphop #inhmfs #faith #believe 💫👊🏽
Just FYI, ‘Never Heard’ isn’t Kandi’s first acting gig. She previously appeared in the movie ‘Make It Rain’ and had guest spots on the TV series ‘Are We There Yet?’ and ‘Saints & Sinners’.
“Never Heard” is scheduled for release later this year.