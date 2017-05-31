Divorce Drama! Apollo Nida Wants Phaedra Parks’ Pre-Nup Thrown Out…

Another day, another issue comes up in the divorce between Pheadra Parks and her husband Apollo Nida.

As you known, it was revealed a few months ago that Parks had misled the court into believing her divorce was on the up & up by misspelling her marital last name (click HERE if you missed that).

Apollo’s lawyers got a the court to dismiss the entire divorce because of the erroneous spelling, which he believes was an intentional effort to hide marital assets.

[READ: Apollo Nida Claims Phaedra Parks is Hiding Millions in Marital Assets… ]

Now Apollo is taking aim at Phaedra’s reality show stint on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in his quest to get his prenup with Phaedra Parks rendered null and void.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Apollo recently filed documents asking the court to throw out the October 2009 prenup that he signed right before marrying Phaedra Parks.

His reasoning? Well, Nida feels that he was kept in the dark about potential earnings because just a few months after he signed, Phaedra was cast on ‘RHOA’ and the money started rolling in for the couple.

In the docs, Apollo says their financial situation drastically changed for the better, and that should be taken into consideration when it comes time to divvy up the dough in their contentious divorce. Translation: The numbers don’t add up in Apollo’s favor under the prenup, so he wants a do-over.

Meanwhile, Phaedra reportedly insists the prenup is ironclad, and that Apollo is just being spiteful.

Whatever the case, it seems that the couple won’t be divorce any time soon.

What do you think about Apollo’s latest claim?