Club Shots: Teyana Taylor Hosts Memorial Day Party At Compound… (PHOTOS)

Teyana Taylor and her mom, Nikki Taylor, shared a loving Memorial Day embrace in Atlanta earlier this week.

Teyana played host to the annual Ciroc Day Party (sponsored by AG Entertainment), which was held at Compound Nightclub this past Monday (May 29, 2017).

Check out a few photos from the event below…

Teyana arrives in classic cookout attire.

Memorial Day swag…

Teyana was dancing so hard that she ruined a perfectly good pair of Yeezy’s!

But we all know Teyana’s got the ‘plug’ so I’m sure another pair is already on the way.

What are your thoughts on this selection of club shots?

Are we loving Teyana’s casual cool fashion choices? (or nah?)

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics