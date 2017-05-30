Usher & 2Chainz Get Wet & Wild At Vegas Pool Party… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Usher pressed ‘pause’ on a slew of humping strippers to posed with 2Chainz, Rico Love & DJ Whookid for a group shot this past weekend.

The superstars hosted the pool party at Rehab in Vegas this past weekend and had you already know it was L.I.T.!

Usher rocked a Hawaiian shirt with matching pink aviators and pool slides while 2Chainz opted for diamonds, gold and Louis Vuitton.

Photos + video below…

Usher and 2 Chainz

Usher got a lil wet & wild onstage…

According to TheYBF, Usher brought Alexis Skyy (One of Fetty Wap’s baby mamas), onstage for an up close & personal twerk as evidenced in the photo below…

…but Ursh ‘kept it cute’ since he was being recorded…

Looks like a fun time! I hope your Memorial Day weekend was as LIT as Ushers! 🙂

What are your thoughts about Usher’s ‘wet & wild’ REHAB appearance?

Photos/Video: IG