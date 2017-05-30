NEWSFLASH! Toni Braxton and Birdman are still going strong.

It’s been about a year since news broke of Braxton dating the Cash Money mogul…

[FLASHBACK: Toni Braxton Publicly Confirms Relationship With Birdman on Stage in ATL (VIDEO)]

And now the 49 year-old songstress seems to be agonizing about the fact that the unlikely pairing makes her happy. In the latest episode of “Braxton Family Values,” Braxton sat down with her sister Towanda Braxton, and opened up about her year-plus long relationship with Birdman and how he still gives her butterflies with their romance.

It’s the weirdest thing. Ten years ago, I never would’ve imagined me and B would be here. Who knows, this could be a great love affair.

More details + video below…



VIDEO: Toni Says She’s “Scared” To Be Happy…

In the clip above, Braxton sits down with her sister Towanda Braxton, and opens up about her year-plus long relationship with Birdman and how he still gives her butterflies with their romance.

Braxton explains to her sister:

B [Birdman] called me the other day, yesterday actually, and he was just like, ‘T, I want you to hang out with me, whatever it is, let’s just do something’. I have anxiety and bubbles in my tummy and stuff. I don’t know what’s going on with me.

Things between Braxton and Birdman have been going well… almost too well for the “Another Sad Love Song” singer and she tells Towanda that part of her is reluctant to settle into the idea that Birdman really could be the man of her dreams.

You ever been scared to be happy? I haven’t been happy in a long time outside of work. Work brings me extreme happiness. When I’m on stage and I’m performing, that’s the only time that I get those butterflies and I feel totally happy with my life. A romantic relationship? I haven’t had time for that — I should say, I chose not to make time for it but it’s right here in front of my face: happiness.

Also check out this deleted scene of Toni and her sisters joking about her new relationship…



VIDEO: Toni and her sisters joke about ‘Birds’

What are your thoughts about this new musical ‘Power Couple’?

It’s hard to find love these days and oftentimes it comes in unexpected packages.