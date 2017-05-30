New information is being released about the DUI arrest of golfer Tiger Woods.

The former world number one golfer was found behind the wheel of his Mercedes Benz, in the right lane with the engine running, and had to be woken by a police officer.

Woods was arrested for DUI when he failed a sobriety test and in a newly released statement he maintains that alcohol was “not involved” in the incident.

Woods posed for his lazy eyed mugshot after being arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the early hours of Memorial Day 2017 but he blames the situation “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication”.

In a recent statement, Woods denied being drunk and claims he “accidentally” mixed pain medications and experienced “an unexpected reaction”.

“Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech,” a copy of the police report published by US outlets said. He was “co-operative” but “confused”.

Mr Woods initially told the arresting officer he was coming back from Los Angeles, having been golfing, and said he did not know where he was. He then changed his story about where he was coming from and going to, the police report says.

Officers also recorded that Mr Woods had failed all but one of the roadside tests – including standing on one leg and the “walk and turn” test.

The results sheet from his breathalyzer test noted he was “unable to walk alone”, but results showed he “blew zeroes” – indicating a lack of alcohol in his breath.

Woods explains that it wasn’t alcohol that hindered his ability to drive, it was prescription medications. He states:

I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

TMZ reported that Woods had initially refused to take a breathalyzer test for officers, but Woods insists his conduct was respectful throughout the process.

I fully co-operated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.

Woods apparently told police he was taking several prescription medications and the police report reveals some of the golfer’s medical details, including a history of multiple knee and Achilles tendon surgeries.

The athlete has been recovering from back surgery – his fourth such operation – and is expected to be out of action until October.

What do you think about Tiger Wood’s public statement?