The End of an Era: Watch Final Episode of ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’… (FULL VIDEO)

Welp. It’s over for T.I. and Tiny… at least as far as VH1 is concerned. Their divorce may linger on forever but the family reality show has come to an end.

While it was once a joy to watch the cute couple maneuver the trials and tribulations of family life, it became obvious that their relationship wasn’t as peachy as portrayed on screen… especially when it was discovered the pair were living under separate roofs.

The final season of the show showcased the breakdown in communication between the pair and fans watch the end of an era last night during the last episode.

In case you missed it, watch the final episode of “Family Hustle” below…

VIDEO: T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (FINAL EPISODE)

