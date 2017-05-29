Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Gregg are celebrating being one step closer to becoming an “empty nester” now that their youngest son has graduated high school.

It’s been a while since we spotted young Brentt on screen but longtime viewers of the popular reality show have fallen in love with the kids as much as their parents.

Brentt was only around 9 years old when the show started but now he’s a handsome 18 year old who just graduation high school this past week!

Photos below…

Nene and Gregg pose with the graduate…

Nene is super duper excited! She even shared a video of Brentt’s accomplishment…

Proud momma #2017graudate @kingbrentt A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on May 26, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Proud papa Gregg Leakes holds Brentts baby shoes…

Congrats Brentt!!