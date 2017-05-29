NEWSFLASH! Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods has been officially added to the mugshot gallery.

Woods posed for the glamorous mugshot above after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida early this morning (May 29, 2017).

Details below…

There are few details regarding the arrest at this time, however CNN reports that Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was reportedly taken into custody at about 3 a.m. Memorial day morning.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond around 10am this morning.

The arrest report has not been released yet so as of the time of this post, it’s unclear whether Woods actually tested positive for alcohol or drugs. It’s also unknown at this time whether Woods was the only person in the vehicle.

What do you think about Tiger’s latest brush with the law?