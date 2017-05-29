Club Shots: Angela Simmons & Jim Jones Host Day Party in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Socialite Angela Simmons (and her 30 inch weave) rep’d the “A” as she played co-host to a Sunday afternoon day party yesterday (May 28, 2017).

The event was held at Suite Lounge in Atlanta and Simmons’ co-host for the event was Jim Jones.

Check out the photos below…

Long hair don’t care! Angela rocks her extension with ease…

Vamp life! Jim Jones rocks his ‘Vamps’ attire…

Jim Jones poses with Promotors from the Carte Blanche Group (Hey Biddy!)

Ceasar from Black Ink Crew mingled…

The “A” is for Atlanta but Angela wore it well!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics