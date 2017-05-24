TLC’s T-Boz Reconnects With Left Eye Through ‘Hollywood Medium’… (VIDEO)

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins sits down for a private reading with Tyler Henry for an all-new episode of “Hollywood Medium”.

During the session, Henry connects T-Boz with her late TLC bandmate, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, who died in 2002 following a car accident in Honduras.

“She’s having me acknowledge that, if this had happened, in a different country, this wouldn’t have happened,” Tyler shares. “‘I wouldn’t think that this would happen to me in the States.'”

Check out a sneak peek of the episode below and share your thoughts….

VIDEO: T-Boz Appears on ‘Hollywood Medium’ (Extended Clip)

Tyler speaks to Lisa Lopes from the grave and states:

“She’s just happy, from her perspective, that no one else was killed in this incident,” he adds. “She’s more focused on others and their well-being.”

A shocked T-Boz recalls:

There were eight people in the car. She’s the only one who died. Everybody could’ve — a lot of people got hurt, bad. But she’s the only one who didn’t make it.

The episode airs tonight (Wednesday, May 24th) at 8pm EST on E!

What are your thoughts about T-Boz ‘reconnecting’ with Left Eye from the grave?