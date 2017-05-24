TLC’s T-Boz Reconnects With Left Eye Through ‘Hollywood Medium’… (VIDEO)

During the session, Henry connects T-Boz with her late TLC bandmate, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, who died in 2002 following a car accident in Honduras.
“She’s having me acknowledge that, if this had happened, in a different country, this wouldn’t have happened,” Tyler shares. “‘I wouldn’t think that this would happen to me in the States.'”
Check out a sneak peek of the episode below and share your thoughts….
VIDEO: T-Boz Appears on ‘Hollywood Medium’ (Extended Clip)
Tyler speaks to Lisa Lopes from the grave and states:
“She’s just happy, from her perspective, that no one else was killed in this incident,” he adds. “She’s more focused on others and their well-being.”
A shocked T-Boz recalls:
There were eight people in the car. She’s the only one who died. Everybody could’ve — a lot of people got hurt, bad. But she’s the only one who didn’t make it.
The episode airs tonight (Wednesday, May 24th) at 8pm EST on E!