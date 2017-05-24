RHOA Kenya Moore’s Restraining Order Against Matt Jordan Dismissed…

I may be a bit late on this post but for those of you (like me) who haven’t heard yet, Kenya Moore‘s restraining order against Rent-A-Matt Jordan was dismissed a few weeks ago after she didn’t show up to court.

Details below…

According to several sources, a Fulton County judge dismissed the restraining order Kenya Moore took out against her emotional ex-employee Matt Jordan.

If you recall, Kenya was seeking protection against Jordan and asked for the court’s help in keeping him away from her.

[READ: Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Matt Jordan… ]

The former beauty queen originally claimed in court documents that Matt was blowing up her phone at least 30 times a day and had also physically threatened her.

The temporary restraining order required Matt to stay 200 yards away from Kenya but now he’s free to roam wherever she may be after Moore was a no-show for the hearing. When the plaintiff (Kenya) didn’t bother to attend the hearing, the judge dismissed the case.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s lawyer reached out to TMZ to explain that she only skipped court because she knew a judge would throw out the case once it was revealed that Matt hadn’t been served… but actually that’s not true.

The judge could have granted Moore an additional 30 days to serve Matt if it could be proven that her safety was an issue… but again, Kenya didn’t bother to show up to find that out.

Whatever the case, Kenya can refile the restraining order if she so chooses, or she can continue paying Matt for sex in the back of his truck.

The choice is hers.

What do you think about Kenya being a no-show to court?