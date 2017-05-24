A few weeks ago Dekalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested when he fled on foot after ALLEGEDLY exposing himself to an undercover police officer at a known gay pick up spot.

[READ: WTF?!? Dekalb County Sheriff Arrested For Exposing Himself in Piedmont Park… ]

Sheriff Mann went back to his daily activities and remained pretty tight lipped about his public indecency arrest but now he’s issued a memo to staff where he’s declaring a ‘self-imposed’ suspension for his shady activities.

Jeffrey Mann Mugshot

The sheriff sent out an internal email yesterday to all employees of the Dekalb Count Sheriff Office, stating in part:

Each day I ask the employees of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to perform in public and in private at the highest professional standards. Being in law enforcement, I know we are called to be model citizens and to remain mindful of keeping the public trust. As such, I cannot ask my employees to abide by a code of conduct unless I am willing to subject myself to it as well. In fact, I must be held to an even higher standard than my employees as it relates to our Code of Conduct policy and schedule of penalties. As a dedicated public servant for nearly 25 years, I know the importance of serving with integrity. It is for this reason that I am imposing upon myself discipline under our Code.

The Sheriff acknowledges that he was in violation of the ‘Code of Conduct’ and has decided to discipline himself for ‘conduct unbecoming,” specifically noting that the provision in the code is defined as “engaging in conduct on or off duty which has a tendency to destroy public respect for the employee and/or the DKSO and/or destroy confidence in the operations of the County service is conduct unbecoming and is prohibited.”

[Sidebar: I would think that running through the streets of midtown with your private parts hanging out would certainly qualify as ‘conduct unbecoming’… but I digress.]

Mann noted in his email that he will be going on a ‘self-imposed’ suspension beginning on May 27, 2017 through Sunday, June 4th.

Coincidentally the “suspension” just so happens to fall on a holiday weekend (Memorial Day)… again… I digress.

In addition to Mann’s ‘self imposed’ suspension, he also claims that he will be donating his pay for that week to charity.

Whatever the case, it’s hopeful that the governor decides to take a look into the internal processes of Dekalb County because this entire scenario seems a bit unorthodox.

I mean… when the head of the Sheriff’s department gets arrested, who takes the blame? The arresting officer or the man who actually committed the crime?

This story is clearly developing.

What are your thoughts about Sheriff Mann’s ‘self-imposed’ suspension?