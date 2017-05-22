OPEN POST: Hot or Nah? Male Rompers Take Summer By Storm… (PHOTOS) #RompHim

Another day, another fashion trend goes viral. This time it’s the male version of the ‘romper’ that has everyone buzzing online.

For those of you (like me) who are wondering why and how the male romper trend went viral I have dug up an answer for you.

A kickstarter campaign was started a little over a week ago, seeking funding for what they referred to as a new Summer trend for men:

The RompHim™: Your new favorite summer outfit Is it a romper designed for men? Sure. But it’s also pretty damn comfortable, and it may just be the start of a fashion revolution.

The campaign only sought $10,000 but eager male fashionistas quickly responded and the ‘RompHim’ design company has raised almost $400,000 in less than 8 days.

“While our female friends love their rompers, the biggest complaint we heard from them was the whole ‘getting fully undressed to go pee’ thing,” the RompHim’s Kickstarter page explains. “Luckily, this sturdy metal zipper simplifies that process for guys.”



VIDEO: RompHim Promo

The popularity of the campaign sparked a slew of criticism with many proclaiming that male rompers are not exactly a ‘new’ trend. Some even provided examples of their romper wear over the years…

I don’t know about you, but I’m not really feeling the whole ‘Male Romper’ movement but it looks like we’ll be seeing a whole lot more ‘RompHim’ wearers on the scene now that it’s gone viral…

