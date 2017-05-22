Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is clearly moving on after the vicious lies spread by her fellow cast mate Phaedra Parks.

A few weeks ago, Burruss filed a motion to countersue Johnnie Winston III, the former employee Parks assisted in his employment dispute against Kandi Koated Entertainment (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, a judge has officially granted Kandi permission to proceed.

Details below…

TheJasmineBrand reports that on May 16th, the judge in the case came back with his decision and sided with Kandi, allowing her to file a counter-lawsuit against her former employee Johnnie Winston III.

The order explains Kandi is seeking to sue regarding:

…statements that Plaintiff made on two episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on January 8, 2017 and March 27, 2017, about Defendants stealing his ideas for a restaurant and a play.

It was found that Kandi has asserted a reasonable basis for claiming Winston breached their Non-Disclosure Agreement when he made statements on RHOA.

The judge also notes that at this point in the case, he believes Kandi has proven enough to bring her case over alleged reputation damage done by her ex-employee. The case will continue on with the reality star now allowed to go after Winston for damages.

Looks like Johnny bit off more than he could chew. I wonder if there will be any additional parties added to this case.

Stay tuned…

What do you think of Kandi’s defamation lawsuit against her ex-employee?