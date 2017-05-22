Singer Brandy Norwood and her new boyfriend, Sir The Baptist, were spotted hanging out at an Atlanta night spot last night (May 20, 2017).

The cute couple, who came out as seriously dating a little over a week ago, were spotted canoodling backstage during Brandy’s appearance at Rush nightclub’s LGBT night.

Check out more photos below…

Brandy onstage…

Brandy strikes a pose backstage…

Brandy & Sir The Baptist glance lovingly into each other’s eyes…

Issa kiss…

You make me feel forever young…. @sirthebaptist 💡 pic.twitter.com/xicAsqowl2 — b r 💣n d Y (@4everBrandy) May 22, 2017

Brandy strikes a pose with her Momager, Sonja Norwood…

Looks like it’s all love…

Special thanks to Michael Walker for the exclusive shots!

It was an honor to be Ms #Brandy photographer for a night #UmeekImages A post shared by UmeekImages (@umeekimages) on May 22, 2017 at 2:07am PDT





Photos: Michael Walker (UMeek Images)