Judge Rules #RHOA Kandi Burruss Can Proceed With Defamation Case Against Former Employee…

Judge Rules #RHOA Kandi Burruss Can Proceed With Defamation Case Against Former Employee…

OPEN POST: Hot or Nah? Male Rompers Take Summer By Storm… (PHOTOS) #RompHim

OPEN POST: Hot or Nah? Male Rompers Take Summer By Storm… (PHOTOS) #RompHim

Baby Bump Watch: Beyonce Bares Belly During ‘Carter Family Push Party’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Baby Bump Watch: Beyonce Bares Belly During ‘Carter Family Push Party’… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)