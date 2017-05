Several of Beyonce ‘s friends and family members gathered for a ‘Push Party’ for the popular entertainer this past Saturday (May 20, 2017) as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

Beyonce was absolutely glowing as she rocked traditional African attire along with a henna tattoo along her bare belly.

Attendees included Jay-Z, Tina Lawson, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and more.

Check out a few photos from ‘Queen B’s’ push party + video below…

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT



Kelly Rowland arrives…



Michelle Williams shares a moment via snapchat



Tina Lawson poses with Lala Anthony

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

She looks about ready to pop! I guess those twins will be here any day now.