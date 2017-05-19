Mary Harvey, the ex-wife of comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey, has reportedly filed a $60 million dollar lawsuit against her famous ex husband.

According to the court documents, Mary is still suffering from a slew of post-traumatic symptoms stemming from their nasty court battle. She says she’s been suicidal and self-medicates to cope with their nasty breakup and has been emotionally and physically destroyed after losing her son, her businesses, and the joy of Mother’s Days.

Civil Rights Activist Essie Berry recently hit the net with a detailed explanation about the situation and states that Mary is seeking financial damages for Steve’s malicious acts during their 2005 divorce. Among her claims, Berry states that Steve ‘murdered’ his ex-wife’s soul so I guess $60 million is a great way to bring it back to life.

If you have some time, check out the 15+ minute video below…

I guess Mary is finally taking Steve Harvey’s advice to “Think Like A Man” because she’s going straight after the dough and wants her ex to pay her for her pain.

Mary Harvey is suing Steve for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Just FYI, Essie Berry is Mary’s “power of attorney” and she is speaking on her behalf.

In the video below, Berry says that Mary suffered tremendously during the lengthy legal battle of their divorce.

VIDEO: Essie Berry Speaks on Mary Harvey $60 Million Lawsuit

On a related note, Mary Harvey also personally spoke about how her ex-husband mistreated her during their legal battle in the video below…

VIDEO: Mary Harvey Speaks on Steve Harvey & More… (2017)

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey’s attorney, Brandon Williams, hit up TMZ with the following response:

Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint.

Stay tuned…

What do you think about Mary Harvey’s scandalous accusations?