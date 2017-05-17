It’s official! Xscape is back and ready to show you guys what they’re working with!

The platinum-selling R&B girl group, which is comprised of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott, shocked fans earlier this year with the announcement that they were back together and preparing to hit the road, but that was clearly just the beginning.

Now, the ladies are back like they never left and will bring their endless catalogue of hits and fan-favorites to the 2017 ESSENCE Fest for their first full performance together in over 15 years.

Photos + video announcement below…



VIDEO: Xscape Announces 2017 Essence Fest Performance!

In honor of their comeback tour, the group recently did their first photo shoot and made a very special announcement about their first performance.

In an official statement the group announced that they will be reuniting onstage during this year’s Essence Festival, stating:

We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of XSCAPE than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival. Essence Fest is so much more than a music festival, it’s a celebration of culture, music and entertainment. We are excited and honored to be included in an incredible lineup of artists and performers, including the living legend, Diana Ross!

For the record, the legendary girl group will be performing a few of their classic chart-toppers like "Just Kickin It" and "Understanding" and hopefully they won't forget staples like "My Little Secret" and "Who Can I Run To."

Via Press Release:

ESSENCE Fest is excited and honored to play a part in bringing XSCAPE’s signature sound back to the forefront. Together with veteran music industry executive and reality TV mastermind Mona Scott-Young and her Monami Entertainment company, the ladies of XSCAPE are preparing to make this historic moment one fans won’t soon forget.

The Essence Festival is presented by Coca-Cola and is held in New Orleans each year around the 4th of July weekend. This year it’s being held June 29th – July 2nd.

CLICK HERE for more information about the 2017 lineup.

