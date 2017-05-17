Good Deeds: #LHHATL Cast Members Help Columbia High School Seniors With Graduation Costs… (PHOTOS)

It’s not often that we hear good news about any of the cast members from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta so let’s all take a minute to savor this moment!

Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost, Mimi Faust and Sierra Gates all payed a visit to Columbia High School earlier today where they surprised students with money to assist with graduation costs.

More photos + details below…

Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Mimi Faust, and Sierra Gates surprised students at Columbia High School in Decatur with 10 scholarships for graduating seniors.

Sierra shared the moment with her followers with the following photo and caption:

Today was amazing we surprised 10 senior students with their senior fees. It was such an amazing feeling, To see their faces light up. Thank you God you have put us In a position to be able to be a blessing to others and that’s what life is all about! Thanks Columbia High School for giving us this opportunity and welcoming us to your school today❤️ #lhhatl giving back

While it was reportedly all Karlie’s idea donate the money to less fortunate seniors, Rasheeda, Sierra and Mimi all dived right in to support the cause and each student was awarded $295 to pay for their caps, gowns and student dues.

Major salute to Karlie, Rasheeda, Mimi & Sierra for their good deeds! I’m sure these students will cherish this moment for a lifetime!

What are your thoughts about the LHHATL ladies’ good deeds?

PHOTOS: Instagram + Michael Walker (UmeekImages)