Cast of ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Attends NYC Screening & Bow Wow Addresses #BowWowChallenge Controversy… (PHOTOS)

Last night, the cast of WE tv’s new series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” (GUHHATL) (Zonnique Pullins, Shad Moss, Reginae Carter, Shaniah Mauldin, Ayana Fite and Brandon Barnes) attended WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiere screening event in New York City (May 16, 2017).

The event was held at Manhattan’s iPic Theater, followed by an after-party at The Tuck Room and attendees included: Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Toya Wright, Sway Calloway (Sirius XM), Kristinia DeBarge (GUHH), Marc Juris (Resident & General Manager of WE tv) and more.

During a post-screening Q&A, Bow Wow was asked what his surrogate father Jermaine Dupri said to him after he got busted pretending he was on a private jet last week (click HERE if you missed that), which resulted in #BowWowChallenge trending topic.

He (JD) hit me like “WHAT. THE. F&%K. ARE. YOU. DOING?!” And I said ‘Yo, just be cool, I got this. There’s a method to my madness. Be cool. Be calm, I never actually said I was on the plane.

Photos from the event + more details below…

Jermaine Dupri, Shaniah Mauldin & Bow Wow

Moss, who not only stars in “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” but is also listed as Executive Producer, continued with an explanation about how he personally masterminded the backlash for some additional promo for the show.

Once America got a hold of it I said, OK. I said, damn we got a show coming. This is probably gonna be the newest hot show on WE tv. [email protected] it, I’m runnin’ with it. We gonna ride this wave, we gonna spin this thing around. And for me and my homies, we joke all the time. Like, we be at the studio, we be at the bar, and it’s no cut. What I mean by that is there’s no holds barred when we crack jokes. So for me, I think what a lot of people don’t understand is, by me being in the game since five (years old), I’m pretty much bulletproof to it all. I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard the naysayers…so for me it’s like just kick back and be like ‘OK world, pay attention to me.’ It’s the right time. We got May 25th right around the corner. That’s called P.R. Let’s go ahead and ride this thing out. That’s just how I am. I’m a high-spirited person. I never really get down. If I get outta line sometimes, and they wanna go in (on me), I let ‘em go in. I laugh at it. We kick back, we smoke, we chill. Sometimes we need that laughter. Laughter—that’s happiness, you know what I’m sayin’? So for me, I never trip. AND I never said I was on that plane. But I guess I’m just gonna hop on J.D. (Jermaine Dupri)’s jet and call it a day.

Translation: Bow Wow is totally down to embarrass himself for the greater good.

[Sidebar: I would totally believe him if he hadn’t been doing the same things for years… way before there ever was thought of a reality show… But I digress.]

Toya Wright & her daughter Reginae Carter look like sisters as they pose on the red carpet…

Da Brat wore coordinated camouflage for her appearance…

Zonnique Pullins rocked blue eyes and blond hair for her red carpet moment…

DJ Hurricane and his daughter Ayanna Fite strike a pose…

GUHHATL cast member Brandon Barnes

Bow Wow poses with Kristinia DeBarge (GUHH), Marc Juris (Resident & General Manager of WE tv) and guests.

Photos: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv