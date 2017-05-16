True Tea: #RHOA Phaedra Parks Is Really Receiving Death Threats… *EXCLUSIVE DETAILS*

In honor of Mother’s Day, Phaedra Parks posted the lovely photo above as she vacationed with her two young sons, Ayden and Dylan.

As you know, the people of the United States of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are NOT happy with the self-professed ‘southern belle,’ who was outed as being a manipulative liar during the 4th segment of the season 9 reunion.

As hard as it was the watch, I’m sure it’s even more difficult to maneuver through life being the ‘most hated’ housewife in America, especially when you’ve got two young children to protect.

Now, Phaedra is reportedly taking her security seriously after a slew of online and offline threats.

TMZ recently reported that Phaedra has been receiving online threats and that at least one fan even wants her to be disbarred!

For the record, my legal friends all say that the bar complaint probably won’t go too far unless the person filing it has ever been directly involved in a case with Phaedra.

While there are several people out there gunning for Phaedra to lose her law license over the lies she told on television, unless they hired her and those lies affected the outcome of their case, there’s no legitimate complaint against her professional license.

That being said, there are still some disgruntled viewers out there who aren’t afraid of voicing their opinion online and some have even gone so far as to threaten Phaedra and her young sons with physical violence.

How far is too far folks? I mean, seriously! It’s a tv show!

Yeah, Phaedra was a snake and sure, it was clear that her entire persona was a lie but that doesn’t warrant a death sentence.

In addition to the online threats, I’ve been told that Phaedra has been receiving mail and boxes to her office address with things like dead roses, and dirty underwear with feces in them.

My source also told me that Parks has also hired a full time body guard to follow her around daily and even has armed security posted up at her office building.

Now to be fair, these aren’t the first threats Phaedra has encountered at her place of business. Peachtree Road was shut down last July after one of her former clients threatened to ‘blow the MF-ker up’ last year…

So a bodyguard is certainly warranted during these trying times. I mean… I couldn’t live that way but I guess that’s the price you have to pay for portraying the role of manipulative liar to an audience of 4 million people.

