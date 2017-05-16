OPEN POST: Rent-A-Matt Jordan Wants You To Know a Few Things About That Peter Thomas Fight…

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta should really invest in some extensive background checks on her staff next season…. that being said, Moore’s ex-employee Matt Jordan, has been in the news this week after getting totally embarrassed by trying to fight somebody’s granddad!

It’s no doubt in my mind that Jordan has a few loose screws but OG Peter Thomas totally snapped him back to reality during their scuffle at that Charlotte radio interview.

Whatever the case, Matt has a message for Peter and everyone else whose been clowning him this week.

Matt needs to head on down to Charlotte and face those charges so we can really find

On a related note, Wendy Williams discussed the fight during hot topics yesterday and credited your favorite blog site…



VIDEO: Wendy Williams Discusses StraightFromTheA.com’s Exclusive Coverage of Matt/Peter Fight

What do you think about Matt’s cryptic message?