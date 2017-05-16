NEWSFLASH! Mo’Nique ain’t never skerred!!

The Academy Award winning actress is making the rounds this week as she discusses her explosive onstage rant where she blasts Precious director Lee Daniels and producers Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey for their roles in her being blackballed in Hollywood.

Well, Mo’Nique is standing by her statements and recently did a live interview to reiterate that the words “suck my d*ck” came straight from her heart.

Everything I say comes from my heart, I’m unapologetic about it… “

Mo’Nique explained to TMZ that she won’t be issuing any apologies to Lee Daniels, Oprah or Tyler Perry about the heated comments she made on stage recently and has no fear of backlash.

If you recall, Mo’Nique told the Apollo Theater that the black Hollywood power trio “Can suck my d***, if I had one!” and she totally meant it!

Mo’ and her husband, Sidney Hicks, told us they believe Oprah and Tyler participated in Lee’s campaign to label her “difficult to work with” on sets. She wanted to make it clear … even though she was doing a comedy stand-up special, she was dead serious about the allegations.

Mo’Nique has absolutely nothing to lose because she already lost it all so I expect that she’ll keep right on talking and Oprah, Tyler and Lee will keep right on ignoring her.

What do you think about Mo’Nique’s latest statements?