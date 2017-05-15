SHOTS FIRED! Mo’Nique Blasts Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry During Mother’s Day Stand Up… (VIDEO)

It’s been a while since Mo’Nique Hicks ruffled Hollywood feathers, but she’s back and ready for battle.

The Academy Award winning actress has been battling producer Lee Daniels after being blackballed in Hollywood for years now…

[FLASHBACK: Mo’Nique Claims Lee Daniels Confirmed Suspicions of Being Blackballed…]

The pair have even spoke publicly about the situation on several outlets…

[Flashback: He Say/She Say: Lee Daniels Responds to Mo’Nique’s ‘Blackball’ Claims + Mo’Nique Claps Back… (VIDEO)]

Now Mo’Nique is “shaking the table” yet again by blasting her PRECIOUS peers during her latest comedic stand up.

Details + video below…

During a Mother’s Day comedy special at the Apollo in Harlem, the actress/comedian went in about being blackballed by Hollywood… and even named names in the process!

A fan shared video of Mo’Nique’s onstage rant, where she addressed not only Lee Daniels, but Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry too!

In the clip, Mo’Nique shares her thoughts about how she was blackballed by the Black Hollywood elite who allowed White Hollywood to mistreat her, stating:

No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black d*cks who had no balls! So, thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed… It would kill me not to say the real s—t. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my d*ck if I had one!

Welp… it sounds like Mo’Nique will be in the chitlin circuit for a while. *sigh*

What do you guys think about Mo’Nique’s heated words?