Ciara and Russell Wilson are living ‘happily every after’ with their brand new daughter, but the football star faced online backlash with his online mother’s day post.

Fans of Future’s caught wind of what they perceived to be shade as Russell used the term “our kids” in the heartfelt IG post.

Details below…

Wilson — who wed the singer in 2016 and welcomed baby daughter Sienna with just her last month, penned a short and sweet note on Instagram to Ciara on Mother’s day stating:

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara.

Many hit the comments section to criticize the Seattle Seahawks quarterback for using the word “our,” as Ciara’s ex-fiancé Future is the father of her 3-year-old son Future.

“Russ, go worry about your done career. That man’s child can never be yours.” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Future hit the high road with his shade. The popular rapper hit the net to thank all of his baby mamas… one by one…

What do you think about Russell Wilson & Future’s ‘Mother’s Day’ posts?