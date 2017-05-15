Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially over and fans are still reeling after that explosive reunion finale.

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: “Farewell Phaedra” #RHOA Season 9 Reuinon (Part 4) + Full Video… ]

This week, we were treated to a ‘Secrets Revealed’ episode which was filled with previously un-aired footage that substantiates all of the times Phaedra Parks had to come clean about her lies.

In case you missed it, watch full “Secrets Revealed” video below…

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9 Episode 25 “Secrets Revealed”

Just for the record, I haven’t had a chance to actually watch this episode but I didn’t want to keep it from you guys.

I’ll return later to add my thoughts but here is Bravo’s synopsis:

Phaedra and Porsha explore the world of edible hotel decor, while Kenya looks into maximum security for Moore Manor. Kandi’s baby mogul Ace has his first photo shoot for his baby product empire, while Noelle confronts Cynthia about how she handled the news of her divorce. As Kairo heads off to college, Shereé gets ready for her book launch. While Kenya and Cynthia try to persuade Phaedra to warm up to Kandi before their beef heats up to a full boil, Shereé and Porsha share a moment that sheds light on one of the biggest conflicts of the season. Porsha and Peter finally get to the root of their longstanding feud with a shocking admission from Porsha.

What “Secrets” were actually revealed during this episode?