TLC Fans Outraged Over Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ “All Lives Matter” Statements… (FULL VIDEO)

Another day, another celebrity puts their foot in their mouth.

This week, it’s Rozonda “Chill” Thomas of the resurrected 90’s girl group, TLC.

Thomas and her bandmate, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins recently did an interview that sparked quite a bit of online backlash after Chilli dropped the phrase “all lives matter” during a question about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Details + watch full interview below…

VIDEO: Chilli of TLC says “All Lives Matter”

In the clip above, TLC talks with Channel 4 news in the UK and are questioned about their activism and thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chilli chimes in with the following:

“I personally didn’t go into any marches, or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?” she said. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying? So, I just think that, just the whole… what happened, police brutality, against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong, even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever. It’s just not right”

Many TLC fans were shocked about Chilli’s comments and voiced their displeasure on social media following the interview:

Not a good look… not a good look at all! I’m shocked also, especially considering Chilli is the mother of teen son herself. But I guess she has a right to her opinion.

For those of you thinking it was all taken out of context… here’s the full interview below: