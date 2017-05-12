Just a few weeks ago, I spoke at length with Peter Thomas of The Real Housewives of Atlanta regarding the physical altercation that occurred between he and Matt Jordan (aka ‘Rent-a-Matt) during a radio interview in Charlotte.

[READ: One on One w/Peter Thomas: Discusses Matt Jordan Fight, Divorce & More...]

During our conversation, Peter promised that he would send the footage to me first if it was ever released. Well… my friend kept his word and I have the video for your viewing pleasure below…

First, here’s the backstory:

Matt and Peter were both invited to Charlotte’s Power 98 FM to speak about on Matt’s allegations that Peter and Todd coached him into getting $10K from his ex Kenya Moore.

[READ: Eff U! Pay Me! Matt Jordan Blasts #RHOA Kenya Moore Over $10k Reunion Show Payment… ]

Kenya’s ex-employee was also heated about the fact that both Peter Thomas and Todd Tucker having more of a ‘voice’ on the show last season than he did (besides the fact that both Peter and Todd are married to their woman).

In the EXCLUSIVE footage below, Matt & Peter get in a heated exchange which results in Matt bum rushing Peter in the studio during the interview.

VIDEO: Matt Jordan Jumps Peter Thomas At Radio Station

If you recall, during our one on one interview a few weeks ago Peter discussed the situation and revealed he had a box cutter in his pocket to defend himself because Matt was out of control (click HERE if you missed that).

Peter also revealed that Matt had issued a cease & desist in an attempt to prevent the footage from going public, which is why it’s taken so long for us to see what REALLY transpired.

Judging from the video, it certainly seems that Matt was the aggressor in the situation as he attempted to tackle a man almost twice his age!

In the meantime, Peter has filed an assault warrant against Matt Jordan in Charlotte, so the courts will have the final say so in this matter.

What do you think of this newly released fight footage?