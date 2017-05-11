Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has broken her silence about the reunion show incident that everyone’s buzzing about.

While Phaedra Parks is running around in panic mode over the loss of her million dollar a year income, Williams joined her ‘journalist’ crew over at Dish Nation while they reported on the termination, which I exclusively revealed on April 7th.

As previously reported, Porsha is feeling no pain when it comes to the demise of ‘Freak & Fraud’ and when asked about the sticky situation, she says that she may not ever forgive her former BFF.

This whole situation has been so hard for me… it was like literally hard for me to watch it.

More details + watch video of Porsha’s statements below…



VIDEO: Porsha Breaks Silence on Dish Nation

‘Frick & Frack’

I love Phaedra, she was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that … And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it — that’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.

Williams added that it’s all too fresh and she admits that she hasn’t actually spoken to any of her cast members:

“I may get to the point where I’m strong enough to where I can talk to her and maybe we can work it out,” she added. “Right now it’s still so new to me. I haven’t even talked to the other girls.”

Porsha on whether she and Kandi will ever be friends again…

I apologized because I just hated to play a part in it at all. I’m not throwing everything on Phaedra, because I talked about some things… I said some things and Kandi said some things. But I’m not really looking for a friendship with her like that.

For the record, my sources tell me that Porsha received her pick up letter for season 10 but apparently there are several cast members who feel that she should be ousted alongside her former BFF.

Stay tuned… this is definitely not over.

What did you think of Porsha ‘Dish Nation’ statements?