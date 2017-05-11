In Case You Missed It: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Dirty Little Secrets 2… (FULL VIDEO)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta recently aired another ‘Secrets’ episode where they released unaired footage of the cast.

In an hour-long special called ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Dirty Little Secrets 2,’ some of the most shocking behind-the-scenes clips are compiled from all six seasons of the popular “reality” show.

Cast members and producers dish on the wildest moments that occurred throughout their 6 season run and give viewers a peek at all the sexual escapades, heated drama and more.

In case you missed it, check out the ‘Atlanta Dirty Little Secrets 2’ episode below…

VIDEO: LHHATL Dirty Little Secrets 2

What did you think of the ‘Dirty Little Secrets’ episode?