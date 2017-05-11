Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn aka ‘Future‘ brought one of his kids to work with him this week as he held a second concert for his ‘Nobody’s Safe’ Tour in Atlanta this past Tuesday (May 9, 2017).

Celebs spotted backstage included Young Thug, Rico Wade (Organized Noize) Tory Lanez, Tameka Harris (Family Hustle), Zonnique Pulliam (Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta), Shekinah Jo, Marlo Hampton (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Erica Dixon (LHHATL) and more.

Future strikes a pose backstage…

Tiny Harris and BFF Shekinah Jo Anderson rocked matching workout attire…

Future & his son pose with Rico Wade (Organized Noize) and his son…

Kiddie Red carpet moment…

Zonnique Pulliam & Tiny strike a pose…

Erica Dixon

Young Thug and Tory Lanez share a smoke backstage…

Marlo Hampton and guest…

Future & BMI’s Catherine Brewton…

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics