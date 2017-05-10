Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, who was the other half of MTV’ hilarious reality show “Rob & Big” — has died at the age of 45.

The Mississippi native, who went from being a bodyguard for professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek to the co-star of a popular reality show, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 10, 2017 of a suspected heart attack.

Boykin and Dyrdek, starred in their eponymous MTV reality show for 3 seasons between 2006 and 2008.

The series followed their adventures, from holding an exorcism to breaking Guinness world records, including eating the most powdered doughnuts eaten in less than 3 minutes. One of the most popular episode was about a mini horse…

VIDEO: Rob & Big – Mini Horse Episode

Boykin also appeared on Dyrdek’s other MTV shows, including Ridiculousness and Rob Dyryk’s Fantasy Factory.

His former friend and co-star recently shared condolences online:

Boykin, a former U.S Navy serviceman, is survived by a 9-year-old daughter, Isis.

#RIP Christopher “Big Black’ Boykin