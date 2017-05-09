We all know that Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has no problems taking it all off for a camera.

Well now, the Puerto Rican Princess has gotten all gussied up for a new feature in GALORE Magazine, where she speaks about her fashion inspiration and reality tv ambitions.

We can’t describe Joseline better than she describes herself, which is “the baddest puta,” a “fly ass b*tch” — you get the idea.

You have such an unapologetic sense of fashion. Where does your fashion inspiration come from?

Well, first of all, I’m Puerto Rican. And so, when I was growing up I always wanted to be like Selena and I used to sing all her songs. I have that sense of fashion from the Spanish. And then this other lady called Iris Chacon — I don’t know if you heard of her, but she used to be like this Spanish singer and dancer and she was real sexy and real beautiful and different. She was like a sex symbol. Oh, and my mother of course. She always been a sexy, sexy Spanish woman. So, I think that’s where I get it from. And then, I’m just a fly ass bitch. So I just know what looks good.

What is one thing that absolutely annoys you about life in front of the camera?

You know what I’m good at? I’m good at seeing, but really not seeing. So, I see everything, but I act like don’t because I don’t give a f*ck. Like I’m so focused — I’m working on my music career, I’m working on “Star” as an actress, I just executive-produced my delivery special for my daughter.

Since having a baby, did it tame the Puerto Rican Princess a little or you just as wild as before?

Oh, I’m definitely still a wild person, but I know for a fact that I think before I act now. I think before I move. I think before I do anything. And I control my life. I control my situation. I control my surroundings. I control every single thing that I do. And if I can’t control it, I can’t get with it.

Photographer: Mike Boyce