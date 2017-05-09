No Regrets: Phaedra Parks Reacts To Being Fired From The Real Housewives of Atlanta… #RHOA

Phaedra Parks is ghost when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta… and while the whole world is acting like this is ‘new’ news, the awesome readers of StraightFromTheA.com knew months ago.

I’ve done not one… but TWO posts on Phaedra being fired.

I’m still amazed that some of you guys had the audacity to question my awesome sources, but I guess 10 years in the game and numerous confirmed stories over the years still doesn’t make me credible.

But I digress…

Meanwhile, Phaedra has finally responded to news of her reality tv departure…

Just days before the explosive final segment of the season 9 reunion aired, Phaedra spoke about her character speaking for itself (click HERE if you missed that).

While there were plenty of character flaws reveled during the that fateful farewell episode, Phaedra states that she has no regrets about any of it.

The drug allegations, the lies about her divorce, the broken friendships… no regrets? Ummkay. *sigh*

In another exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Phaedra explained how she feels “everything happens for a reason.”

What’s meant to happen will happen. They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen.

Meanwhile the quick witted ‘housewife’ hit the net to offer the following advice to her fans…

New day, new week! Have a magnificent #Monday! #letsgo A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on May 8, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Farewell Phaedra… 😥