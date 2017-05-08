The head of Georgia’s DeKalb County Sheriff department is in hot water this week after his weekend activities.

Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested and was charged with two misdemeanors after an Atlanta police officer said he exposed himself at Piedmont Park late Saturday evening and then attempted to evade arrest by fleeing through the streets of midtown!

VIDEO: WSB – Dekalb Sheriff Fled After Exposing Himself Near Piedmont Park

According to the incident report obtained byThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution Mann was observed in a part of Piedmont Park known for “sexual acts after dark” and allegedly exposed himself to a plain clothed police officer!

He had exposed himself and was walking in the direction of a police officer, the report states. Once he got within 10 feet, the report continues, the officer turned his flashlight on Mann, identifying himself as police and commanding him to stop. Mann fled instead, leading the officer on a quarter-mile run before finally giving up. The officer said the sheriff ran across 10th Street and into traffic. “I continued to watch the male run while I waited to cross 10th Street and its traffic near Argonne Street,” the report states. “The male had stopped to tie his shoes. I got approximately 10 to 15 feet from the male before he noticed my approach. The male immediately stopped fixing his shoes and started running again.” As Mann approached 9th street he noticed he was losing ground to the officer, according to the report, and finally surrendered.

The sheriff reached out to WSB-TV’s Channel 2 Action News with a comment stating that he appreciates Atlanta police and wants to clear up what he called a “misunderstanding”. In a statement, he vowed to clear his name:

Sheriff Mann: "i am part of law enforcement… appreciate APD & the job that they do." Arrest a misunderstanding. "Looking to clear my name" https://t.co/UomlUWWwHe — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) May 7, 2017

Sheriff Mann was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Center and bonded out early Sunday morning. He was charged with indecency and obstruction.