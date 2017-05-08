RECAP: #RHOA Season 9 Reunion (Part 4) “Farewell Phaedra” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the explosive 4th segment of their season 9 reunion show last night (May 7, 2017).

Last week, we were left with a helluva cliff hanger as Porsha Williams outed her bestie, Phaedra Parks, as the source of all of the slanderous “tea” she’d gotten on Kandi Burruss this season.

After sitting through THREE whole reunion shows, we finally get to see the extent of Phaedra Parks’ role in this season’s controversial ‘lesbiangate’.

Bravo synopsis:

The cameras go beyond the curtain to capture behind-the-scenes moments, tears and tense conversations as the ladies try to recover from a painful realization to see if there is any chance of moving forward after an explosive season.

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9 Reunion (Part 4)

During the epic conclusion of the reunion, Phaedra gets dragged for a whole hour straight.

Porsha totally crumbled when she discovered that Phaedra lied about the source of her drugging information. Apparently Phaedra told Porsha that it came directly from Kandi herself, but when confronted with the information, Parks conveniently forgets what she said and how she said it.

It was a whole lot!

Andy Cohen even gave Phaedra many opportunities to redeem herself, but she basically chose to exercise her right to remain silent throughout the entire episode.

The LIES! The LIES!!

How many lies did Phaedra tell? Hell… I dunno!

While we’ve all heard about the drugs and the sex dungeon story, it was even more disturbing when it was revealed that Phaedra had claimed she was personally told the information by Kandi.

“Lie detector determined… that THAT was a LIE!” *Maury Voice*

Phaedra’s response to it all…. crickets!

In addition to the drugging story, we also find out that Phaedra is also behind the ‘Marvin’ rumors.

To backtrack, Porsha claimed that Todd was cheating on Kandi in NYC and telling women he met that his name was “Marvin”. In response, Kandi says that Todd doesn’t even go to NYC alone and hates going there now that his mother passed away.

Phaedra admits the ‘tea’ came from her and now Porsha claims to feel betrayed and hurt and apologizes to Kandi for being Phaedra’s pawn.

Phaedra also apologizes, stating, “I’m sorry… it was bad judgement on my part”

But no one is buying it… Cynthia’s rolling her eyes & tugging at her wig, Kenya has a look of amusement on her face, Sheree looks about as emotionally distressed as Kandi… and Andy is in awe.

Phaedra’s response…. crickets!

Her silence leads me to believe that she was trying to save face. I mean… they can’t edit what they don’t have, right? It’s a well known strategy but this time, the tight lips made Phaedra look shadier and shadier.

More “Lies of a Housewife”…

Kandi blasts Phaedra for trying to ‘tear her down as a business person’ by assisting her former employee in his lawsuit against her.

During the segment, Kandi disputes each and everyone of the claims and accuses Phaedra of using Johnny to make her

Kandi says that Phaedra’s actions would be like her asking Angela Stanton, the woman who wrote the Phaedra inspired book, “Lies of a Housewife,” to sit down on camera with her.

Phaedra claims she wouldn’t care about all that, since she “won the lawsuit” against Stanton…

“Lie detector determined… that THAT was a LIE!” *Maury Voice*

Never let them see you sweat…

In the final segment, Andy gives Phaedra one more chance to speak on the matter and acknowledges that she’s seemingly on an ‘island’ alone after being caught in so many lies.

In a rather lackluster apology, Parks says she’s most concerned about Porsha (even though Kandi is the one who was most affected by the rumors).

All I can do is apologize. I obviously can’t change what happened.

Meanwhile, Porsha says she feels like she was in fact a puppet and a pawn and doesn’t want to participate in any further negative hurtful rumors so she apologizes to the entire cast, including Kenya.

That pretty much sets Porsha up in good standing with the group, even thought she should be held accountable for her role in spreading the unfounded gossip.

Whatever the case, if the final segment of the reunion is any indication, my tea about Phaedra being gone is spot on.

I could write so much more about this episode but it pretty much speaks for itself. In case you missed it, here’s a few more of my thoughts shared on Periscope last night…

What are your thoughts on the final segment of the reunion show?