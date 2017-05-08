In the Tweets: Nene Leakes Shares Thoughts About Part 4 of the #RHOA Reunion…

In the Tweets: Nene Leakes Shares Thoughts About Part 4 of the #RHOA Reunion…

Good Deeds! Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay College Tuitions on Twitter…

Good Deeds! Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay College Tuitions on Twitter…

RECAP: #RHOA Season 9 Reunion (Part 4) “Farewell Phaedra” + Watch Full Video…

RECAP: #RHOA Season 9 Reunion (Part 4) “Farewell Phaedra” + Watch Full Video…