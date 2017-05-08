In the Tweets: Nene Leakes Shares Thoughts About Part 4 of the #RHOA Reunion…

A ‘Farewell Phaedra’ party wouldn’t be a party without O.G. Nene Leakes!

The popular ‘housewife’ hit the tweets last night to share her thoughts on the explosive 4th segment of the reunion and she let both Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks (aka “Freak & Fraud”) have it!

More details + Nene’s tweets below…

There were no holds barred online last night as Nene Leakes tweeted LIVE during the reunion. The soon to be returning ‘housewife’ hit the tweets with her thoughts about how Phaedra being called out on all her lies:

RT @NeNeLeakes: Phaedra had my sister at her son's bday party! She been doing fucked up shit << I was there. >> https://t.co/QIdyJ79FzB — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) May 8, 2017

Nene also references the previous statements she made on WWHL about Porsha “not being THAT dumb”…

Throughout the entire season, Porsha and Phaedra were both fighting a dirty game, but during the reunion Porsha clearly came out on top. So maybe Nene’s right… she’s not THAT dumb!

I spilled a bit of tea in my Phaedra Parks is fired post about Porsha running around town gloating about how she came out on top (click HERE if you missed that), and now that the reunion has aired I finally see what my sources were talking about.

Phaedra was dragged, washed and hung out to dry but was she the only one ‘in on the fraud’? Hmmmm…. something to think about.

What do you think of Nene’s assessment of the ‘Farewell Phaedra’ party?