Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta speaks out about the explosive season 9 reunion show finale.

Kandi hit up V-103’s ‘Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith’ this morning to discuss at length how she felt about the slanderous rumors that Phaedra Parks made up about her.

It’s hard to defend yourself against a lie. [She] had to make up something because she couldn’t find something big enough to hurt me. I don’t understand…

Burruss also explains how she feels that Porsha isn’t so innocent in the situation.

Watch the full interview below…



VIDEO: Kandi Burruss on V103 – Ryan Cameron Morning Show 2017

She knew it was going to be a bad conversation. So basically, y’all got together the day before the day you knew you were going to have to face me and she told you oh… I tried to drug you… so you could say this on national tv because they knew we were going to have that conversation on camera. So she told you that so that you can try to come at me with that fake info… on camera… intentionally!

Kandi also addressed how if the situation had not come up during the reunion, Phaedra would have never said a word.

Now that Porsha put you on blast… now you wanna say ‘oh… well someone told me that.’… WHAT?!?

Kandi on the Cease & Desist…

That week, I had sent Porsha a cease and desist because even if it’s not true and somebody keeps saying ‘I had heard it…,’ that gives some people something to run with. So I was like… ‘uh-uh ,you gonna stop staying that’! I’m gonna send her a cease & desist cause you gonna stop saying that like it could possibly be true.

Apparently after Porsha received the cease & desist she had ANOTHER conversation with Phaedra, and Phaedra told her the drug story yet again!

Kandi on Phaedra’s apology:

“I felt like she had no remorse… it was like whatever!” Kandi explains. “Like a sociopath.”, says host Ryan Cameron.

Kandi on Phaedra’s future with the show…

Ryan: “Kandi, you’ve been accused of being a rapist, of drugging people… and that you had a plot with your husand, the father of your children, to do all of this together, how does this fly for another season?” Kandi: “It can’t fly… it cannot”.

As for any pending lawsuits, Kandi says her legal team is reviewing the footage and she’s currently weighing her options on whether or not to sue Porsha and/or Phaedra about the damaging allegations.

The damage has already been done… and lawsuits are stressful so I don’t know.

I’ve been telling you guys for months that Phaedra was a goner, I guess now you’ll finally believe me.

What are your thoughts on Kandi’s V-103 interview?