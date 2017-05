What’s the point of having money if you can’t do good things with it? Well, Nicki Minaj using her good fortune to help several college students in need.

The popular entertainer hit Twitter last night with a unique opportunity: a chance to get your college tuition paid if you have good grades.

Needless to say, Minaj got quite a few responses to her offer…

Major props to the popular entertainer for her “good deeds”!

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s charitable twitter contributions?