Rain and thunderstorms couldn’t stop supporters of Atlanta’s own Organized Noize from attending the release party for their new Organized Noize this past Thursday evening (May 4, 2017).

The talented trio, which consists of Rico Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, played host to almost 500 friends, family & supporters at Atlanta’s B-Loft who all braved the weather to attend.

Attendees included Dungeon Family’s Big Boi (Outkast), Big Gipp (Goodie Mob), Big Rube, Slimm Calhoun, Lil Will, C-Bone, Kawan ‘KP’ Prather, Grammy award winning producer DJ Toomp, Orlando McGhee (Manager Organize Noize/Seventy 2 Music) and more.

For those of you who don’t know, Organized Noize is the production team responsible for many of your favorite hits.

The trio conceived and created the ‘Dungeon Family’ and has contributed to more than 75 Million in record sales including hits like Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean,” TLC’s “Waterfalls,” Goodie MoB’s “Cell Therapy,” Ludacris’ “Saturday” featuring Sleepy Brown, and En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go”… just to name a few.

Organized Noize celebrated the release of their 7-song EP, which showcases their diversity in music production while delivering big anthem inspired pop songs like “We the Ones” (ft. Big Boi, Cee-Lo Green, Sleepy Brown & Big Rube) while also managing to keep the groove laid back with the hazy “Kush,” track which features 2 Chainz and Joi.

The trio is currently on a promo tour to get the word out about the new Organized Noize EP and are also working on the video for the song, “We Are The Ones.”

