The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast mates have shared a man’s sperm but apparently refuse to share the same space.

MiMi filed a temporary restraining order in Fulton County Superior Court earlier this week against Joseline, asking a judge to keep Joseline away from her seven-year-old daughter Eva.

Rodney Ho of The AJC exclusively revealed that Mimi headed to court this past Tuesday to file for an order of protection on the behalf of her daughter, Eva.

In the filings, Mimi describes Joseline’s previous social media antics, and also alleges that her fellow baby mama is violent and uses illegal drugs:

…she noted that Joseline has accused Stevie J on social media of molesting their child, which she said is unfounded craziness and led to child protective services coming to her home. Joseline has attacked Mimi physically twice and threatened more violence multiple times, she said. She claimed that Joseline used illegal drugs openly at her residence. She noted Joseline’s past “erratic and irresponsible behavior, including allowing guests to enter and exit premises after midnight and allowing guests to openly use illegal drugs on the premises.”

Mimi further explained her decision, stating:

I’m not angry. I’m not jealous. People think this is a f***king joke. This is for real. This is my real life. I don’t give a f*** about the show or what was said on it. There are things I can’t even speak about on the show.

In her filing, MiMi demands that Joseline stays at least 200 yards from Eva at all times.

“If he’s not going to protect my daughter, I will,” Mimi said. “If the shoe were in his foot, he’d do exactly what I’m doing. I don’t understand why he thinks this is okay. This is not okay with me in any respect.”

As you know, Joseline gave birth to a daughter of her own with Stevie J, Bonnie Bella.

Mimi says she has no issues with Bonnie Bella, but Stevie J. will have to figure out how to manage the relationship between the two siblings without Joseline being involved.

Meanwhile, Joseline’s camp hasn’t commented on the pending legal matter.

What do you think of Mimi’s decision to seek a restraining order against Joseline?