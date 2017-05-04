Can you believe it’s been almost 16 years since Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson portrayed Jody & Yvette in the coming of age film, ‘Baby Boy’?

The 2001 classic is still on the playlists of many a Black household and now Tyrese is promising a sequel.

Details below…

The evolution of Joseph “Jody” Summers from immature mama’s boy to dedicated family man has resonated with audiences for many years, sprouting hopes of a Tarji/Tyrese hook-up.

Now fans may finally get to see how ‘Jody’ evolved!

Tyrese recently posted a clip from the movie on his Instagram and announced to followers that a Baby Boy sequel is on the horizon.

Reactions were mixed following Tyrese’s announcement. While many would love to see what’s Jody like at 35 years old, some feel that the classic flick shouldn’t be touched.

VIDEO: Baby Boy Clip

